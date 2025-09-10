In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Tata Safari, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM and Tata Safari Price starts at Rs. 13.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol MT. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Safari: 1498 cc engine, 14.5 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Safari Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Safari
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 13.29 Lakhs
|Range
|312.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|14.5 to 16.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|30.2 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|8.5 Hrs
|-