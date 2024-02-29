In 2024, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Tata Punch EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM, Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3.
Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh.
Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Punch EV Comparison
