Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Tata Punch EV

In 2024, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Tata Punch EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.

Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Punch EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev [2020-2023] Punch ev
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 13.99 Lakhs₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Range312.0315-421 km/charge
Battery Capacity30.2 kwh25 kWh
Charging Time8.5 Hrs-
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Charging
8.5 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
120-
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front AxlePermanent magnet synchronous
Driving Range
312315 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.1413.5 seconds
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm80 bhp 114 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable-
Range
312 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,65,78011,58,098
Ex-Showroom Price
13,99,00010,98,999
RTO
6,23012,000
Insurance
60,05046,599
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,50524,892
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Futuristic stylingLarger infotaiment system with a faster and friendlier UIHigher top speed, better range and overall performance

Cons

Infotainment system has glitchesBuild quality still not up to the markMarginally more expensive than before

