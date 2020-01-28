HT Auto
Tata Nexon EV vs Tata Nexon EV Prime

Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
XM
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Charging
8.5 Hrs @ 220 Volt9 Hrs @ 220 Volt
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
120120 Kmph
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery packPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
312312 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.149.9 seconds
Battery
30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 245 Nm127 bhp 245 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not ApplicableNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Range
312 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,65,78015,83,003
Ex-Showroom Price
13,99,00014,99,000
RTO
6,23016,000
Insurance
60,05067,503
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,50534,024
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
