|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Battery Charging
|8.5 Hrs @ 220 Volt
|Transmission
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|120
|Engine Type
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
|Driving Range
|312
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|9.14
|Battery
|30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Max Motor Performance
|127 bhp 245 Nm
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Range
|312 km
|Max Speed
|120 kmph
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹14,65,780
|₹15,83,003
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹13,99,000
|₹14,99,000
|RTO
|₹6,230
|₹16,000
|Insurance
|₹60,050
|₹67,503
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹31,505
|₹34,024