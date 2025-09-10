Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev [2020-2023] nexon ev prime Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 13.99 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range 312.0 312 km/charge Battery Capacity 30.2 kwh 30.2 kwh Charging Time 8.5 Hrs 9 Hrs

In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM, Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.