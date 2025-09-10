Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Nexon EV Max Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev [2020-2023] Nexon ev max Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 13.99 Lakhs ₹ 17.74 Lakhs Range 312.0 453 km/charge Battery Capacity 30.2 kwh 40.5 kwh Charging Time 8.5 Hrs 15 Hrs

In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM, Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.