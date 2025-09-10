In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM, Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV [2020-2023] vs Nexon EV Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Nexon ev max
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|Range
|312.0
|453 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|30.2 kwh
|40.5 kwh
|Charging Time
|8.5 Hrs
|15 Hrs