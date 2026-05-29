In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Nexon and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon
|Virtus
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.01 to 24.08 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3