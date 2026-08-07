In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Nexon and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon
|Vento
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.01 to 24.08 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3