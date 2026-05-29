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Tata Nexon vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Nexon and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon Taigun
BrandTataVolkswagen
Price₹ 7.4 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage17.01 to 24.08 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders3-

Filters
Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Nexon Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine1.0L TSI
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears, Sport ModeManual
Mileage (ARAI)
17.44 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock AbsorberRear twist beam
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16205/60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Bootspace
382 litres385 Litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres50 Litres
Length
3995 mm1760 mm
Ground Clearance
208 mm-
Wheelbase
2498 mm2651 mm
Height
1620 mm1612 mm
Width
1804 mm4221 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
ManualAir Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital-
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front Only-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesRear Sequential
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Cornering Headlights
NoStatic
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Display
No7" Touch Screen
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Split Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,37,88612,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
7,39,99010,99,900
RTO
63,0191,20,620
Insurance
34,37739,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,00927,092
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish new design Updated infotainment system is feature richTurbo petrol-automatic offers a good performance with convenience

Cons

Infotainment screen has glitchesBuild quality could be better New HVAC controls lack haptic feedback

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Latest Videos

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