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Tata Nexon vs Volkswagen Polo

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Nexon and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon vs Polo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon Polo
BrandTataVolkswagen
Price₹ 7.4 Lakhs₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Mileage17.01 to 24.08 kmpl16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Polo
Volkswagen Polo
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Nexon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine1.0L MPI
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.44 kmpl17.74
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16175 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock AbsorberSemi-independent Trailing Arm
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16175 / 70 R14
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
382 litres280
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres45
Length
3995 mm3971
Ground Clearance
208 mm168
Wheelbase
2498 mm2469
Height
1620 mm1469
Width
1804 mm1682
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,37,8867,08,136
Ex-Showroom Price
7,39,9906,27,000
RTO
63,01950,190
Insurance
34,37730,446
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,00915,220
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish new design Updated infotainment system is feature richTurbo petrol-automatic offers a good performance with convenience

Cons

Infotainment screen has glitchesBuild quality could be better New HVAC controls lack haptic feedback

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Tata Nexon Camo edition adds new colours, unique badges and a larger screen to the compact SUV’s familiar package.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon in a special edition, this one would be my pick
7 Aug 2026
Volkswagen Polo owners looking to upgrade now have several options that balance performance, practicality and modern features.
5 cars I would buy if I were upgrading from the Volkswagen Polo
23 Jun 2026
The Volkswagen ID. Polo EV will become the first compact electric hatchback in the brand’s new EV lineup
Volkswagen ID. Polo inches closer to production as new prototypes surface ahead of debut
9 Mar 2026
The electric Polos will be built on the MEB+ platform, offering a FWD configuration with a single-electric motor at the front
Volkswagen reveals ID. Polo EV specs ahead of global debut in early 2026
16 Dec 2025
Tata Nexon Camo
Tata Nexon CAMO Edition launched in India, prices start at 9.99 lakh
6 Aug 2026
The Tata Nexon EV Empowered 45 offers the larger 45 kWh battery, premium features and a claimed range of up to 489 km.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon EV, this is the variant I would pick
5 Aug 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
12 Sept 2023
Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
3 Mar 2022
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
14 Feb 2024
The Virtus is one the safest sedan in India. The Volkswagen car has five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, electronic differential lock system, traction control system, and tyre pressure monitoring system.
Volkswagen Virtus: Five reasons that make this sedan popular in India
23 Oct 2024
The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
9 Mar 2024
Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
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