Tata Nexon vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Nexon and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features

Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
₹8.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹11.14 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged Revotron EngineK15C + Mild Hybrid System
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,23,02212,92,921
Ex-Showroom Price
8,09,99011,14,000
RTO
68,6991,23,400
Insurance
43,83355,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,83927,789

