Nexon
Tata Nexon
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Urban Cruiser
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Mid Grade MT
₹8.50 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged RevotronK15B
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
765.6817
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.417.03
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,19,1519,83,483
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,9008,72,500
RTO
57,97364,350
Insurance
31,77846,133
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,60621,138
