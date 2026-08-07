In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Nexon and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon vs Rumion Comparison