hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsNexon vs Rumion

Tata Nexon vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Nexon and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon Rumion
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 7.4 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage17.01 to 24.08 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Tata Nexon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Airbags
Headlight
Gear Shifter
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Wireless Charging Pad
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.44 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock AbsorberTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16185 / 65 R15
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Bootspace
382 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres45 litres
Length
3995 mm4460 mm
Ground Clearance
208 mm-
Wheelbase
2498 mm2740 mm
Height
1620 mm1690 mm
Width
1804 mm1735 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualManual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
2 Trips2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
No-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Scuff Plates
OptionalNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Display
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,37,88611,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
7,39,9909,79,000
RTO
63,01981,160
Insurance
34,37751,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,00923,895
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish new design Updated infotainment system is feature richTurbo petrol-automatic offers a good performance with convenience

Cons

Infotainment screen has glitchesBuild quality could be better New HVAC controls lack haptic feedback

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Rumion vs Ertiga

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The Tata Nexon Camo edition adds new colours, unique badges and a larger screen to the compact SUV’s familiar package.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon in a special edition, this one would be my pick
7 Aug 2026
Utility Vehicles comprising the Innova range, Fortuner, Hilux, and Rumion, contributed 68 per cent of the total sales for Toyota in February 2025
Toyota registers 13% growth in February FY25 sales backed by Innova, Fortuner, Rumion
1 Mar 2025
Toyota Rumion's base variant is offered in five colour options.
Toyota Rumion becomes affordable: Here's how
9 Mar 2026
The Toyota Rumion is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.67 lakh, ex-showroom and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.96 lakh.
Toyota Rumion prices hiked by 13,000 across all variants. Check details
24 Jul 2025
Tata Nexon Camo
Tata Nexon CAMO Edition launched in India, prices start at 9.99 lakh
6 Aug 2026
The Tata Nexon EV Empowered 45 offers the larger 45 kWh battery, premium features and a claimed range of up to 489 km.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon EV, this is the variant I would pick
5 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
12 Sept 2023
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
14 Feb 2024
The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
9 Mar 2024
Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
13 Dec 2024
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
JSW MG Majestor, rival to Toyota Fortuner, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. India launch soon?
18 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers