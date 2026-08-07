In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Nexon and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon vs Tigor Comparison