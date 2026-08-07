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HomeCompare CarsNexon vs Tiago EV [2022-2026]

Tata Nexon vs Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon Tiago ev [2022-2026]
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 7.4 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Range-250-315 km/charge
Mileage17.01 to 24.08 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-19.2 kWh
Engine Capacity1199 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Nexon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Airbags
Headlight
Top View
Rear View
Ac Controls
Knob Selector
Seats Aerial View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged Revotron EnginePermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
No1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.44 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock AbsorberRear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16175 / 65 R14
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
382 litres240 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres-
Length
3995 mm3769 mm
Ground Clearance
208 mm-
Wheelbase
2498 mm2400 mm
Height
1620 mm1536 mm
Width
1804 mm1677 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Scuff Plates
OptionalNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,37,8868,44,583
Ex-Showroom Price
7,39,9907,99,000
RTO
63,0199,000
Insurance
34,37736,083
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,00918,153
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish new design Updated infotainment system is feature richTurbo petrol-automatic offers a good performance with convenience

Cons

Infotainment screen has glitchesBuild quality could be better New HVAC controls lack haptic feedback

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Tata Nexon Camo edition adds new colours, unique badges and a larger screen to the compact SUV’s familiar package.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon in a special edition, this one would be my pick
7 Aug 2026
The Tiago does not get any mechanical changes for 2026.
Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift 2026 LIVE Launch: Prices, Features, Range, Paddle Shifters, 360 Camera & More
28 May 2026
The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes with a significantly updated design and a plethora of new features.
Want to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift? Variant-wise price, battery, features explained
29 May 2026
Tata Tiago EV directly competes with MG Comet EV in the affordable entry-level electric hatchback segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV base variants comparison: Price and specifications
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Tata Nexon Camo
Tata Nexon CAMO Edition launched in India, prices start at 9.99 lakh
6 Aug 2026
The Tata Nexon EV Empowered 45 offers the larger 45 kWh battery, premium features and a claimed range of up to 489 km.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon EV, this is the variant I would pick
5 Aug 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
12 Sept 2023
With the Tiago EV, Tata Motors now has an electric car in SUV, sedan as well as hatchback body-type vehicles. The Tiago EV is expected to bolster Tata Motors' lead in the EV segment which it dominates with more than 80 per cent market share.
Tata Tiago EV: First Look
1 Oct 2022
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
14 Feb 2024
The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
9 Mar 2024
Tata Motors aims to take EVs in India closer to mainstream with the Tiago EV targeting buyers who look for an affordable yet trusted brand.
Tata Tiago EV: First drive review
21 Dec 2022
Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
21 Jan 2023
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