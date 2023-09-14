HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsNexon vs Punch CNG

Tata Nexon vs Tata Punch CNG

Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
₹8.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Punch CNG
Tata Punch CNG
Pure iCNG
₹7.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine1.2 Revotron
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750 rpm103 Nm @ 3230 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolCNG
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,23,0228,01,156
Ex-Showroom Price
8,09,9907,09,000
RTO
68,69951,540
Insurance
43,83340,116
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,83917,219
