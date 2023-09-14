Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
|1.2 Revotron
|Electric Motor
|No
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|103 Nm @ 3230 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS6 Phase 2
|Engine
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|CNG
|On-Road Price
|₹9,23,022
|₹8,01,156
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹8,09,990
|₹7,09,000
|RTO
|₹68,699
|₹51,540
|Insurance
|₹43,833
|₹40,116
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹19,839
|₹17,219