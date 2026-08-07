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HomeCompare CarsNexon vs Nexon [2020-2023]

Tata Nexon vs Tata Nexon [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Nexon and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon Nexon [2020-2023]
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 7.4 Lakhs₹ 7 Lakhs
Mileage17.01 to 24.08 kmpl17.05 to 24.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Nexon [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [2020-2023]
XE
₹7 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Nexon Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.44 kmpl17.4
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock AbsorberSemi-Independent; closed profile Twist beam with Coil Spring and shock absorber
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16195 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
382 litres350
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres44
Length
3995 mm3993
Ground Clearance
208 mm209
Wheelbase
2498 mm2498
Height
1620 mm1606
Width
1804 mm1811
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
YesNo
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
BlackBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000075000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalOptional
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,37,8868,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
7,39,9907,28,900
RTO
63,01957,973
Insurance
34,37731,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,00917,606
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish new design Updated infotainment system is feature richTurbo petrol-automatic offers a good performance with convenience

Cons

Infotainment screen has glitchesBuild quality could be better New HVAC controls lack haptic feedback

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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