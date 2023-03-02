HT Auto
Tata Nexon EV vs Volkswagen Virtus

Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹11.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous-
Driving Range
325 Km873 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.2 seconds-
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle ShiftManual - 6 Gears
Battery
30 kWh, Lithium Ion-
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 215 Nm-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,46,24412,94,927
Ex-Showroom Price
14,74,00011,21,900
RTO
12,0001,24,190
Insurance
59,74448,337
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,23427,833

