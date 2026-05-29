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Tata Nexon EV vs Volkswagen Virtus

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV and Volkswagen Virtus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range and Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV vs Virtus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev Virtus
BrandTataVolkswagen
Price₹ 12.49 Lakhs₹ 10.5 Lakhs
Range325-465 km/charge-
Mileage-18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
Battery Capacity30 kWh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Nexon EV Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Gear Shifter
Door View Of Driver Seat
Wireless Charging Pad
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
30 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous-
Driving Range
325 Km936 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.2 seconds-
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle ShiftManual - 6 Gears
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp, 215 Nm-
Charging Time
4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.05 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 55 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutTwist Beam Axle
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springMc-Pherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 55 R16
Bootspace
350 litres521 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Length
3994 mm4561 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm179 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm2651 mm
Height
1616 mm1507 mm
Width
1811 mm1752 mm
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower-
Instrument Cluster
TFTAnalogue - Digital
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Speakers
48
Touch Screen Size
7 inch7 inch
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,13,35711,96,515
Ex-Showroom Price
12,49,00010,70,900
RTO
12,0001,17,420
Insurance
51,8577,695
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,22925,717
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable engine optionsSuperb DSG unitPlenty of features

Cons

Hard plasticsTacky inserts on dashboard

Virtus Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10.5 - 19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Volkswagen has officially entered the Sri Lankan passenger vehicle market through SAVWIPL’s partnership with Continental Cars and Commercials Ltd, launching the India-made Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan.
Volkswagen launches made-in-India Taigun and Virtus in Sri Lanka
29 May 2026
The newly updated Nexon EV 45 sits in the higher end of the range. Prices begin at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.29 lakh for the Empowered +A 45 persona, going up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh for both the #DARK and Red #DARK editions.
Tata Nexon EV updated with ADAS safety tech, new #DARK edition launched. Check details
10 Sept 2025
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition introduces a new Avocado Pearl finish with black styling while retaining the GT Plus Sport mechanical package.
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition: 4 things that change and 4 that don’t
6 Aug 2026
The Tata Curvv EV gets the 45 kWh and 55 kWh high-voltage batteries that are now covered under lifetime warrant.y. This also extends to the 45 kWh variants of the Nexon EV
Tata Curvv EV & Nexon EV 45 kWh now get lifetime battery warranty
10 Jul 2025
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition will be offered only with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition launched at 19.19 lakh, gets new Avocado Pearl colour
5 Aug 2026
The Tata Nexon EV Empowered 45 offers the larger 45 kWh battery, premium features and a claimed range of up to 489 km.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon EV, this is the variant I would pick
5 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
12 Sept 2023
Tata Motors will offer the new Nexon EV in two trims called Mid Range and Long Range instead of Nexon EV Max and EV Prime nomenclature.
Tata Nexon EV facelift first look: Massive updates, increased range, loaded with features and more
9 Sept 2023
The Virtus is one the safest sedan in India. The Volkswagen car has five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, electronic differential lock system, traction control system, and tyre pressure monitoring system.
Volkswagen Virtus: Five reasons that make this sedan popular in India
23 Oct 2024
The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
9 Mar 2024
2022 Volkswagen Virtus premium mid-size sedan is based on the Group’s MQB A0 IN platform, Virtus is the longest sedan in its category.
2022 Volkswagen Virtus: First Look
8 Mar 2022
Volkswagen Virtus will be officially launched in India on June 9.
Volkswagen Virtus: First Drive Review
6 May 2022
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