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Tata Nexon EV vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV and Volkswagen Taigun, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range and Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev Taigun
BrandTataVolkswagen
Price₹ 12.49 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Range325-465 km/charge-
Mileage-18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Battery Capacity30 kWh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Nexon EV Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
30 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous-
Driving Range
325 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.2 seconds-
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle ShiftManual
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp, 215 Nm-
Charging Time
4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.05 m
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutRear twist beam
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16205/60 R16
Bootspace
350 litres385 Litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Length
3994 mm1760 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm-
Wheelbase
2498 mm2651 mm
Height
1616 mm1612 mm
Width
1811 mm4221 mm
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
No-
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower-
Instrument Cluster
TFTDigital
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
One Touch -Down
No-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesRear Sequential
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoStatic
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
Speakers
46
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
Display
Touch-screen Display7" Touch Screen
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,13,35712,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
12,49,00010,99,900
RTO
12,0001,20,620
Insurance
51,85739,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,22927,092
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome European StylingPowerful EnginesWell-Balanced Ride Quality

Cons

No ADAS FunctionalityNo 360-Degree CameraComparatively Smaller Boot

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Latest Car & Bike News

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The newly updated Nexon EV 45 sits in the higher end of the range. Prices begin at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.29 lakh for the Empowered +A 45 persona, going up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh for both the #DARK and Red #DARK editions.
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10 Sept 2025
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The Tata Nexon EV Empowered 45 offers the larger 45 kWh battery, premium features and a claimed range of up to 489 km.
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  News

Latest Videos

Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
12 Sept 2023
Tata Motors will offer the new Nexon EV in two trims called Mid Range and Long Range instead of Nexon EV Max and EV Prime nomenclature.
Tata Nexon EV facelift first look: Massive updates, increased range, loaded with features and more
9 Sept 2023
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The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
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9 Mar 2024
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