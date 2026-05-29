In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV and Volkswagen Taigun, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range and Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev
|Taigun
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Range
|325-465 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|30 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-