In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV and Toyota Yaris, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range and Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev
|Yaris
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Range
|325-465 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|30 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-