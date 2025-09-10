In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|325-465 km/charge
|950 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|30 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-