In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range and Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Range
|325-465 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|30 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-