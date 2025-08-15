In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Range
|325-465 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|30 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-