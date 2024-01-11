Saved Articles

Tata Nexon EV vs Toyota Innova Hycross

In 2024, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross
G-SLF 7 STR
₹18.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
30 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous-
Driving Range
325 Km839 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.2 seconds-
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
Battery
Lithium Ion-
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 215 Nm-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
13
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
BlowerBlower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,46,24421,31,522
Ex-Showroom Price
14,74,00018,30,000
RTO
12,0001,99,000
Insurance
59,7441,02,022
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,23445,814

