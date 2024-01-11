In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs 14.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range and Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs 19.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less