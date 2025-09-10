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Tata Nexon EV vs Toyota Glanza

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV and Toyota Glanza, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range and Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV vs Glanza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev Glanza
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 12.49 Lakhs₹ 6.39 Lakhs
Range325-465 km/charge-
Mileage-22.3 to 30.61 kmpl
Battery Capacity30 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1197 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Glanza
Toyota Glanza
E
₹6.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Nexon EV Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Parking Camera Display
Taillight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Gear Shifter
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
30 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous-
Driving Range
325 Km827 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.2 seconds-
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle ShiftManual - 5 Gears
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp, 215 Nm-
Charging Time
4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16185 / 65 R15
Bootspace
350 litres318 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Length
3994 mm3990 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm-
Wheelbase
2498 mm2520 mm
Height
1616 mm1500 mm
Width
1811 mm1745 mm
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower-
Instrument Cluster
TFTAnalogue - Digital
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
Speakers
4No
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,13,3577,36,803
Ex-Showroom Price
12,49,0006,39,300
RTO
12,00059,230
Insurance
51,85737,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,22915,836
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

The newly updated Nexon EV 45 sits in the higher end of the range. Prices begin at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.29 lakh for the Empowered +A 45 persona, going up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh for both the #DARK and Red #DARK editions.
Tata Nexon EV updated with ADAS safety tech, new #DARK edition launched. Check details
10 Sept 2025
The Tata Curvv EV gets the 45 kWh and 55 kWh high-voltage batteries that are now covered under lifetime warrant.y. This also extends to the 45 kWh variants of the Nexon EV
Tata Curvv EV & Nexon EV 45 kWh now get lifetime battery warranty
10 Jul 2025
Models such as the Glanza and Hyryder continue to contribute to stable sales growth at Toyota Kirloskar Motor
Toyota sales rise 3% in July 2025 as new Glanza and Hyryder variants gain market traction
2 Aug 2025
The price hike for the Toyota Glanza comes after the company added six airbags as standard to the model earlier in July 2025
Toyota Glanza gets a price hike. Here's how much it costs now
19 Aug 2025
Tesla is all-set to launch in the Indian market. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Auto recap, July 11: Tesla to inaugurate its 1st dealership, Toyota Glanza gets 6 airbags and more
12 Jul 2025
The Tata Nexon EV Empowered 45 offers the larger 45 kWh battery, premium features and a claimed range of up to 489 km.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon EV, this is the variant I would pick
5 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
12 Sept 2023
Tata Motors will offer the new Nexon EV in two trims called Mid Range and Long Range instead of Nexon EV Max and EV Prime nomenclature.
Tata Nexon EV facelift first look: Massive updates, increased range, loaded with features and more
9 Sept 2023
The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
9 Mar 2024
Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
13 Dec 2024
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
JSW MG Majestor, rival to Toyota Fortuner, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. India launch soon?
18 Jan 2025
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