In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV and Toyota Glanza, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range and Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV vs Glanza Comparison