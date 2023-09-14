HT Auto
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
325 Km306
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.2 seconds12.63
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle ShiftAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Battery
30 kWh, Lithium Ion26 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 215 Nm74 bhp 170 Nm
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,46,24412,39,825
Ex-Showroom Price
14,74,00011,99,000
RTO
12,0006,230
Insurance
59,74434,095
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,23426,648

