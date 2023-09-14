Saved Articles
Home
Compare Cars
Nexon EV vs Tigor
Tata Nexon EV
vs
Tata Tigor
Filters
Highlight Differences
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tata Tigor
XE
₹5.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specifications
Features
Price
EMI
Top AutoMobiles
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous
-
Driving Range
325 Km
711
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.2 seconds
-
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle Shift
Manual - 5 Gears
Battery
30 kWh, Lithium Ion
-
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 215 Nm
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹15,46,244
₹6,22,603
Ex-Showroom Price
₹14,74,000
₹5,64,900
RTO
₹12,000
₹29,546
Insurance
₹59,744
₹27,657
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹500
₹500
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹33,234
₹13,382
