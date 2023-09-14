HT Auto
Tata Nexon EV vs Tata Tiago EV

Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
XE Medium Range
₹8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
30 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
325 Km250 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.2 seconds12.63 seconds
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle ShiftAutomatic - 1 Gears
Battery
Lithium Ion19.2 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 215 Nm60 bhp 110 Nm
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,46,2449,03,335
Ex-Showroom Price
14,74,0008,49,000
RTO
12,00016,000
Insurance
59,74437,835
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,23419,416

