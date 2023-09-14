Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Battery Capacity
|30 kWh
|-
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
|Driving Range
|325 Km
|250 Km
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|9.2 seconds
|12.63 seconds
|Transmission
|Automatic, Paddle Shift
|Automatic - 1 Gears
|Battery
|Lithium Ion
|19.2 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
|Max Motor Performance
|127 bhp 215 Nm
|60 bhp 110 Nm
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Electric
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹15,46,244
|₹9,03,335
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹14,74,000
|₹8,49,000
|RTO
|₹12,000
|₹16,000
|Insurance
|₹59,744
|₹37,835
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹33,234
|₹19,416