In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tiago, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tiago, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs 14.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range and Tata Tiago Price starts at Rs 5.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Tiago: 1199 cc engine, 19.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less