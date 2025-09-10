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HomeCompare CarsNexon EV vs Safari [2021-2023]

Tata Nexon EV vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range and Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev Safari [2021-2023]
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 12.49 Lakhs₹ 14.99 Lakhs
Range325-465 km/charge-
Mileage-14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
Battery Capacity30 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1956 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Nexon EV Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Parking Camera Display
Taillight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
30 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous-
Driving Range
325 Km807
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.2 seconds11.65
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle ShiftManual - 6 Gears
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp, 215 Nm-
Charging Time
4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres11.6
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16235 / 70 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutSemi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16235 / 70 R16
Bootspace
350 litres447
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Length
3994 mm4661
Ground Clearance
205 mm205
Wheelbase
2498 mm2741
Height
1616 mm1786
Width
1811 mm1894
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
BlowerBlower, Vents on Pillars
Instrument Cluster
TFTAnalogue - Digital
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
Speakers
4No
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,13,35717,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
12,49,00014,99,400
RTO
12,0001,94,375
Insurance
51,85773,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,22937,990
Expert Rating

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Latest Car & Bike News

The newly updated Nexon EV 45 sits in the higher end of the range. Prices begin at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.29 lakh for the Empowered +A 45 persona, going up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh for both the #DARK and Red #DARK editions.
Tata Nexon EV updated with ADAS safety tech, new #DARK edition launched. Check details
10 Sept 2025
The Tata Curvv EV gets the 45 kWh and 55 kWh high-voltage batteries that are now covered under lifetime warrant.y. This also extends to the 45 kWh variants of the Nexon EV
Tata Curvv EV & Nexon EV 45 kWh now get lifetime battery warranty
10 Jul 2025
The Tata Safari EV has been spotted testing for the first time ahead of its expected festive-season launch.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time
2 Jun 2026
The 2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions add a blacked-out design theme while keeping the same feature list and engine options.
2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth editions launched starting at 23.43 lakh
10 Jul 2026
The Safari EV will retain its proportions when compared to the ICE version.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing ahead of festive season launch
10 Aug 2026
The Tata Nexon EV Empowered 45 offers the larger 45 kWh battery, premium features and a claimed range of up to 489 km.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon EV, this is the variant I would pick
5 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
12 Sept 2023
The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
15 Oct 2023
Tata Motors will offer the new Nexon EV in two trims called Mid Range and Long Range instead of Nexon EV Max and EV Prime nomenclature.
Tata Nexon EV facelift first look: Massive updates, increased range, loaded with features and more
9 Sept 2023
The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
9 Mar 2024
Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
21 Dec 2023
Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
18 Oct 2023
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