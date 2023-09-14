Saved Articles

Tata Nexon EV vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2023 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
30 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous-
Driving Range
325 Km807
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.2 seconds11.65
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle ShiftManual - 6 Gears
Battery
Lithium Ion-
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 215 Nm-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
BlowerBlower, Vents on Pillars
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,46,24417,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
14,74,00014,99,400
RTO
12,0001,94,375
Insurance
59,74473,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,23437,990

