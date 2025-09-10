In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range, Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev
|Punch ev [2024-2026]
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|Range
|325-465 km/charge
|315-421 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|30 kWh
|25 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)
|3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)