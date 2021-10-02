Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Idle Start/Stop
|Battery Capacity
|30 kWh
|-
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous
|-
|Driving Range
|325 Km
|702
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|9.2 seconds
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic, Paddle Shift
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Battery
|Lithium Ion
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|127 bhp 215 Nm
|-
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹15,46,244
|₹6,14,688
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹14,74,000
|₹5,49,000
|RTO
|₹12,000
|₹30,960
|Insurance
|₹59,744
|₹34,228
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹33,234
|₹13,212