Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Punch
Tata Punch
Pure MT
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
30 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous-
Driving Range
325 Km702
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.2 seconds-
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle ShiftManual - 5 Gears
Battery
Lithium Ion-
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 215 Nm-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,46,2446,14,688
Ex-Showroom Price
14,74,0005,49,000
RTO
12,00030,960
Insurance
59,74434,228
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,23413,212

