HomeCompare CarsNexon [-] [2020-2023] vs Virtus

Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] vs Volkswagen Virtus

Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹11.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged Revotron-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
765.6873 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750 rpm178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.419.4 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,19,15112,94,927
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,90011,21,900
RTO
57,9731,24,190
Insurance
31,77848,337
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,60627,833

