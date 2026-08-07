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HomeCompare CarsNexon [2020-2023] vs Vento

Tata Nexon [2020-2023] vs Volkswagen Vento

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Nexon [2020-2023] and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon [2020-2023] vs Vento Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon [2020-2023] Vento
BrandTataVolkswagen
Price₹ 7 Lakhs₹ 10 Lakhs
Mileage17.05 to 24.07 kmpl16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Nexon [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [2020-2023]
XE
₹7 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Vento
Volkswagen Vento
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

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Front Left Side
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged Revotron1L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
765.6972.95
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.417.69
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.15.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent; closed profile Twist beam with Coil Spring and shock absorberSemi-Independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16185 / 60 R15
Ground Clearance
209-
Length
39934390
Wheelbase
24982553
Height
16061467
Width
18111699
Bootspace
350494
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
54
Fuel Tank Capacity
4455
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoRemote
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
24
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalFootwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoYes
MP3 Playback
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoDigital Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Off-White and GreyBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,19,15111,20,241
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,9009,99,900
RTO
57,97376,323
Insurance
31,77843,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,60624,078
Expert Rating
-

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