HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsNexon [-] [2020-2023] vs Vento

Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] vs Volkswagen Vento

Filters
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Vento
Volkswagen Vento
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹10.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged Revotron1L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
765.6972.95
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.417.69
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,19,15111,20,241
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,9009,99,900
RTO
57,97376,323
Insurance
31,77843,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,60624,078

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars