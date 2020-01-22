HT Auto
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] vs Volkswagen Taigun

Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged Revotron1.0L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
765.6905
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750 rpm178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.418.1
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,19,15111,98,700
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,90010,49,000
RTO
57,9731,11,290
Insurance
31,77837,910
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,60625,764

