Nexon [2020-2023] vs Polo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon [2020-2023] Polo Brand Tata Volkswagen Price ₹ 7 Lakhs ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Mileage 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Nexon [2020-2023] and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.