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HomeCompare CarsNexon [2020-2023] vs Polo

Tata Nexon [2020-2023] vs Volkswagen Polo

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Nexon [2020-2023] and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon [2020-2023] vs Polo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon [2020-2023] Polo
BrandTataVolkswagen
Price₹ 7 Lakhs₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Mileage17.05 to 24.07 kmpl16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Nexon [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [2020-2023]
XE
₹7 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Polo
Volkswagen Polo
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

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Front Left Side
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged Revotron1.0L MPI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
765.6798.75
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750 rpm95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.417.74
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.14.9
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16175 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent; closed profile Twist beam with Coil Spring and shock absorberSemi-independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16175 / 70 R14
Ground Clearance
209168
Length
39933971
Wheelbase
24982469
Height
16061469
Width
18111682
Bootspace
350280
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
4445
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
NoWith Key
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
24
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Off-White and GreyBlack & Grey
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,19,1517,08,136
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,9006,27,000
RTO
57,97350,190
Insurance
31,77830,446
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,60615,220
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Videos

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2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
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