Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Yaris
Toyota Yaris
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged Revotron1.5L Dual VVT-i Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
765.6-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750 rpm140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.417.1
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,19,15110,21,641
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,9009,16,000
RTO
57,97364,150
Insurance
31,77840,991
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,60621,959

