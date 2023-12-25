Saved Articles

Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2023 when choosing among the Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, ...Read More

Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹10.86 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged RevotronK15C + Mild Hybrid System
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
765.6950 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.421.12 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,19,15112,55,041
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,90010,86,000
RTO
57,9731,18,930
Insurance
31,77849,611
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,60626,975

