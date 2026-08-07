Nexon [2020-2023] vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon [2020-2023] Urban cruiser Brand Tata Toyota Price ₹ 7 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Nexon [2020-2023] and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.