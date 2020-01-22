HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsNexon [-] [2020-2023] vs Rumion

Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] vs Toyota Rumion

Filters
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
S MT
₹10.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged Revotron-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
765.6923 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.420.51 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,19,15111,96,293
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,90010,29,000
RTO
57,9731,14,900
Insurance
31,77851,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,60625,713

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars