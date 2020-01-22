HT Auto
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] vs Toyota Glanza

Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Glanza
Toyota Glanza
G
₹7.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged RevotronVVT
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
765.6-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.421.01
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,19,1518,45,028
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,9007,49,000
RTO
57,97353,940
Insurance
31,77841,588
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,60618,162

