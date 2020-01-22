HT Auto
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] vs Tata Tiago

Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Tiago
Tata Tiago
XE
₹4.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged RevotronRevotron 1.2 L
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
765.6693
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.419.8
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,19,1515,53,370
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,9004,99,900
RTO
57,97326,946
Insurance
31,77826,024
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,60611,894

