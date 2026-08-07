Nexon [2020-2023] vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon [2020-2023] Safari [2021-2023] Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 7 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Mileage 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Nexon [2020-2023] and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.