In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Nexon [2020-2023] and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon [2020-2023] vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon [2020-2023]
|Punch cng [2021-2026]
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7 Lakhs
|₹ 7.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.05 to 24.07 kmpl
|26.99 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3