Nexon [2020-2023] vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon [2020-2023] Punch cng [2021-2026] Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 7 Lakhs ₹ 7.1 Lakhs Mileage 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl 26.99 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Nexon [2020-2023] and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.