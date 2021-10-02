HT Auto
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] vs Tata Punch

Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Punch
Tata Punch
Pure MT
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged Revotron1.2 Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
765.6702
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.418.97
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm86 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,19,1516,14,688
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,9005,49,000
RTO
57,97330,960
Insurance
31,77834,228
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,60613,212

