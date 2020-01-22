HT Auto
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] vs Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]

Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Nexon EV [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]
XM
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged RevotronPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
765.6312
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNot Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,19,15114,65,780
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,90013,99,000
RTO
57,9736,230
Insurance
31,77860,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,60631,505

