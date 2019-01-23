HT Auto
Tata Harrier vs Volkswagen Vento

Harrier
Tata Harrier
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vento
Volkswagen Vento
Highline 1.0L TSI
₹10.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 L Kryotec1L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
817.5972.95
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.3517.69
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on PillarsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,95,67711,20,241
Ex-Showroom Price
14,39,9009,99,900
RTO
1,86,93776,323
Insurance
68,34043,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,44624,078
Latest Offers
Delhi
On Tata Harrier:- Get Exchange Benefits Upto Rs.25...
Applicable on harrierxe & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 May
