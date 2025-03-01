In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Harrier and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Harrier Price starts at Rs. 12.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol MT, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Harrier: 1498 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.8 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Harrier vs Rumion Comparison