In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Harrier and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Harrier Price starts at Rs. 12.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol MT, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Harrier: 1498 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.8 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Harrier vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Harrier
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12.89 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.6 to 16.8 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4