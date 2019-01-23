HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsHarrier vs Tiago EV

Tata Harrier vs Tata Tiago EV

Filters
Harrier
Tata Harrier
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
XE Medium Range
₹8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 L KryotecPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
817.5250 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Pillars-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,95,6779,03,335
Ex-Showroom Price
14,39,9008,49,000
RTO
1,86,93716,000
Insurance
68,34037,835
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,44619,416
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Pricing will hold the key for eC3, Citroen’s first electric car in India, as it aims to take on the Tata Tiago EV as key rival. But how is it drive? Here is a quick track test review of the latest electric vehicle heading for Indian shores.

Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
Latest Offers
Delhi
See All
On Tata Harrier:- Get Exchange Benefits Upto Rs.25...
Applicable on harrierxe & 15 more variants
Expiring on 1 May
View Offer

Trending cars

Find more
Trending Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Lexus RX
Lexus RX
95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
Check Latest Offers
Lamborghini Urus S
Lamborghini Urus S
4.18 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
3.3 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
10 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail
26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Tata Avinya
Tata Avinya
30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda WR-V 2023
Honda WR-V 2023
8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details