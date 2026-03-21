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Tata Harrier vs Tata Nexon EV Prime

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Harrier and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Harrier Price starts at Rs. 12.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol MT and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Harrier: 1498 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.8 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Harrier vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Harrier nexon ev prime
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 12.89 Lakhs₹ 14.99 Lakhs
Range- 312 km/charge
Mileage14.6 to 16.8 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30.2 kwh
Engine Capacity1498 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hrs

Filters
Harrier
Tata Harrier
Smart Petrol MT
₹12.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Harrier Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Hyperion 1.5L Turbo Gdi EnginePermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Electric Motor
No1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1750-3500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNot Applicable
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders InlineNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent,Lower Wishbone,McPherson Strut with coil spring & Anti Roll BarIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod & Coil SpringTwist beam with dual path Strut
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17215 / 60 R16
Length
4605 mm3993 mm
Wheelbase
2741 mm2498 mm
Height
1718 mm1606 mm
Width
1922 mm1811 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
445 litres350 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
YesOptional
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Boot-lid Opener
ElectricElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LED ProjectorHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000125000
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,91,86115,83,003
Ex-Showroom Price
12,89,00014,99,000
RTO
1,40,90016,000
Insurance
61,46167,503
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,06534,024
Expert Rating
-

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